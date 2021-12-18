Yennefer Employs Desperate Means to Get Her Magic Back in 'the Witcher' Season 2 (SPOILERS)

During Episode 5, "Turn Your Back," Yennefer faces execution for her witchcraft and escapes by calling on the Deathless Mother at last. The witch appears in her true form before morphing into Ciri, who tells Yennefer, "I'm the key to you getting your power back. And a great deal more than that. All you have to do is deliver me to the right lock. A shattered back door just outside Cintra. Find me. Steal me."