Now That 'the Witcher' Season 3 Is Confirmed, When Is It Coming Out? Here's What to Know

Netflix's Tudum event was a big day for Witcher fans, who not only got exclusive Season 2 clips and a Season 3 confirmation, but also the announcement of a Witcher live-action prequel series and a second anime feature set in the world of The Witcher. The prequel series, titled, The Witcher: Blood Origin , will follow the creation of the first Witcher.

Following the success of the first animated Witcher film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will be a second, although the film's plot is being kept under wraps. Nightmare of the Wolf followed Theo James as Vesemir, Geralt (Henry Cavill)'s mentor Witcher, so it's likely that this follow-up animated tale will also involve characters from Geralt's past or present.

Ultimately, it sounds like fans of The Witcher have a lot to look forward to!

You can stream the first season of the show exclusively on Netflix.