Now That 'the Witcher' Season 3 Is Confirmed, When Is It Coming Out? Here's What to Know

Now That 'the Witcher' Season 3 Is Confirmed, When Is It Coming Out? Here's What to KnowBy Anna Garrison
Sep. 26 2021, Published 11:46 a.m. ET
Fans are thrilled that it's almost time for Netflix fantasy series The Witcher to return to screens, especially considering the long wait between seasons. At a new Netflix event called Tudum, the first clips from Season 2 were revealed — as well as a confirmation that the show would return for a Season 3.
Now that Season 3 of The Witcher is officially on lock, what is the release date? Read on for everything we know.
When is 'The Witcher' Season 3 release date? It could be a wait.
The first season of The Witcher aired on Netflix on Dec. 20, 2019. The show was renewed for a second season before the first was even released, but the process of filming the second season took longer due to the coronavirus pandemic, which halted production in March 2020 until May. The show officially resumed filming in August but halted again in November after multiple crew members tested positive for COVID-19.
Production resumed once more in November 2020 and continued through December despite Henry Cavill sustaining an on-set injury to his leg. Season 2 of The Witcher officially wrapped filming in April 2021 and will be released to Netflix on Dec. 17, 2021.
What does this timeline mean for Season 3 of The Witcher? Likely, fans won't see a third season before late 2022. The coronavirus pandemic is still going, and while fans hope that Henry Cavill will avoid all on-set injuries during filming, there are always unforeseen delays. Netflix has been proactive at getting shows back to filming, but there has been no word on when filming for Season 3 will take place.
In addition to 'The Witcher' Season 3, Netflix revealed more planned 'Witcher' content.
Netflix's Tudum event was a big day for Witcher fans, who not only got exclusive Season 2 clips and a Season 3 confirmation, but also the announcement of a Witcher live-action prequel series and a second anime feature set in the world of The Witcher. The prequel series, titled, The Witcher: Blood Origin, will follow the creation of the first Witcher.
Following the success of the first animated Witcher film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will be a second, although the film's plot is being kept under wraps. Nightmare of the Wolf followed Theo James as Vesemir, Geralt (Henry Cavill)'s mentor Witcher, so it's likely that this follow-up animated tale will also involve characters from Geralt's past or present.
Ultimately, it sounds like fans of The Witcher have a lot to look forward to!
You can stream the first season of the show exclusively on Netflix.