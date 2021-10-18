A Definitive Guide to Everyone Love Quinn Murders in 'You' ... That We Know About

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Seasons 2 and 3 of You.

Now that we’re fully invested in Netflix's Season 3 of You, we want to know how evil Love really is. For some unexplainable reason, we understand every move she makes even though we’d never make those moves ourselves (hopefully). We like Love, even though she’s a killer. And although we hoped her killing spree would end by Season 3, it hasn't.