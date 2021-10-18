The Official Body Count of 'You' Season 3 Is Shocking

Yes, Love lasts longer than any of Joe’s other exes, but we knew from the start that her days were numbered, and she does, in fact, die in Season 3. Love uses the poison aconite to paralyze Joe, expecting him to try to kill her. However, Joe finds the aconite and reveals that he took an anecdote before dinner, so when Love tries to stab Joe, he overpowers her.

He then frames Love for the deaths of Natalie and Gil (for which she is actually responsible), as well as his fake murder so that he can escape to Paris to find Marienne, setting us up for You Season 4.

You Season 3 is now available to stream on Netflix.