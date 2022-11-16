They’re Certainly Creepy and Kooky, but What Are the Addams Family Members Supposed To Be?

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky, they're all together ooky, but what are they? Questions regarding the species, so to speak, of the ghoulish Addams Family have been swirling for decades. And with the upcoming Nov. 23, 2022, release of Netflix's horror-comedy series Wednesday — which stars fantastic scream queen Jenna Ortega (X) as the woeful Wednesday Addams — people are more curious than ever.

We're here to discuss what the heck the Addams Family members are supposed to be. Are they undead? Are they even human? Let's chat.