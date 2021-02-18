Will Christina Ricci Be in the New Netflix Series 'Wednesday'?

The film The Addams Family (1991) was based on the original New Yorker cartoons drawn by Charles Addams. The characters didn't have names or well-formed personalities until the cartoons were adapted into an animated television series in 1964 titled The Addams Family. Charles admits he got the idea from the stately Victorian manors that lined his hometown of Westfield, New Jersey.

Tim Burton is bringing Wednesday Addams to Netflix in a live-action coming-of-age series! Burton will also make his TV directorial debut on the sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery that follows Wednesday as a student at Nevermore Academy pic.twitter.com/8ei3wIUrxq

Since 1964, there have been many adaptations of The Addams Family, with the most recent and most well-known in pop culture being the two live-action films from the 1990s.

The Addams Family (1991) was the first to feature Christina Ricci as Wednesday, accompanied by Anjelica Huston (Morticia), Raul Julia (Gomez), and Christopher Lloyd (Uncle Fester). Even though the film is nearly 30 years old, fans still associate Christina with Wednesday.