Wednesday Addams Goes Through a Major Transformation for Netflix's 'Wednesday'

As we learn more, we find out that Wednesday’s mom, Morticia Addams (née Frump) (Catherine Zeta-Jones), also has visions, and that there are many “Outcasts” whose specialty is in their visions. In some cases, however, these “visions” aren’t always accurate, and trusting in them can lead to disaster. Wednesday will have to determine how much to trust her gut, her visions, and of course, what she sees around her. And she could make some deadly mistakes along the way.