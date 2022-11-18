Netflix's 'Wednesday' Is Somehow Darker and Quirkier Than We Could Have Imagined

At the end of the day, Wednesday is a fun television series that explores themes of friendship, vulnerability, and the monsters within all of us. No character in Wednesday is one dimensional — every character has their underlying struggle, even those who are nemeses to Wednesday. As Wednesday uncovers secrets of her family’s past along with the history of Nevermore and the town of Jericho, the pillars of good and evil are muddled. Wednesday questions if history is written by the heroes or the villains, as she epitomizes the “anti-hero.”