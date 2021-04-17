Felix Silla, Who Played Cousin Itt in 'Addams Family,' Is Survived by His Wife

On April 16, 2021, Felix Silla , the actor who portrayed Cousin Itt in the iconic '60s TV show The Addams Family , died at age 84 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Felix's other famous roles include Twiki / Odee-x on Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, an Ewok in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and he's worked as a stuntman in movies like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Poltergeist, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Batman Returns, and more. He's survived by his wife.

Who is Felix Silla's wife?

Sue Silla is an actress who played W.W.'s Girlfriend in the film Wilbur and the Baby Factory, according to IMDb. She and Felix got married in 1965 and were together until the time of his death. Although Felix was born in Italy, he seemingly met Sue after he moved to the U.S. in 1955. Sue and Felix had two children together, a daughter named Bonnie, and a son named Michael, who sadly died in 2020. He was only 45 years old.

It's unknown how Michael died. His obituary reads, "Michael attended culinary school at Los Angeles Mission College to pursue his love of cooking. He will be remembered by those who knew him for his huge heart and great sense of humor. He was an avid cook and loved to barbeque for his family. He most recently started collecting antique pottery items. He had a passion for music which he loved to share with those closest to him. He made the most out of every moment he spent with his family."

To lose two people who were closest to Sue must be a huge blow. Actor and friend Gil Gerard confirmed the news of Felix's death on Twitter, writing, "Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good I can draw from his passing is that he didn’t suffer any longer. I will miss him terribly, especially the time we had at our panels. Just telling me to, ‘go ‘f ‘myself,’”

Fans were devastated to learn about Felix's death. "So sorry to hear this. I made good friend with #FelixSilla over the years at conventions. May he rest in peace," one person tweeted.

So sorry to hear this. I made good friend with #FelixSilla over the years at conventions. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Udw5mw2oDM — Christian Bøbak (@ChristianBobak) April 16, 2021

"Gil, I am very sorry. He looked like a lot of fun at the panels I've seen Online. My sincere condolences to you on the loss of your friend. May he rest in peace, and may your wonderful memories of your time with him bring you comfort," another person wrote.

Gil, I am very sorry. He looked like a lot of fun at the panels I've seen Online. My sincere condolences to you on the loss of your friend. May he rest in peace, and may your wonderful memories of your time with him bring you comfort. pic.twitter.com/Fb37yWPpOt — Tom Tagliente (@TomTagliente9) April 17, 2021

"I’m so sorry to hear this Gil. Moderating your panel at Retrocon and having you and Felix on the Lunchbox Bunch was so much fun. I knew Felix for a weekend and loved him. I can’t even imagine the loss you must feel. My deepest condolences," another posted to Twitter.

I'm so sorry to hear this Gil. Moderating your panel at Retrocon and having you and Felix on the Lunchbox Bunch was so much fun. I knew Felix for a weekend and loved him. I can't even imagine the loss you must feel. My deepest condolences. — MegaPodTastic (@MegaPodTastic) April 16, 2021