'Young Sheldon' Pays Tribute to the Late Nickole Jones: What to Know

The CBS sitcom Young Sheldon has been paying tribute to someone named Nicole Jones, and there may be a good chance you don't know who she is — her job was definitely behind the scenes. However, you definitely should, because she was a huge part of Young Sheldon's success . Although Nickole sadly passed away earlier this year, the cast will certainly never forget her.

Who is Nickole Jones on 'Young Sheldon'?

Nickole Jones was a hairstylist who worked on the Young Sheldon set. She also worked on Big Little Lies, The Mindy Project, NCIS: Los Angeles, CSI: NY, The Defenders, and more. In 2017, she was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series/Movies for Big Little Lies. She died March 25 of cancer. She was only 45 years old. Nickole was married to a woman named Jen, and they had four children (Rubin, Cielo, Gabriel and Michael) together.

Source: Instagram

Iain Armitage's Instagram account posted an incredibly touching message about Nickole when the news of her passing broke: "It is an incredible feeling to work where the people you are surrounded with truly feel like family. The hard part of this kind of love is when you have to say goodbye. Iain first met Ms Nickole on Big Little Lies on his very first day as an actor. The kids on BLL were fascinated with her flawless makeup and gorgeous nails and also responded to the fun atmosphere she created. Iain was thrilled when she came to Young Sheldon- he felt like he’d won the lottery. She was so talented, but also so incredibly kind and made everything she touched more beautiful. We are bereft and miss everything about her so much, especially her thoughtfulness and her laughter. She leaves behind a family that meant the whole world to her, and also a work family- and she meant the world to us. We love you, Ms Nickole. We are grateful to have shared the earth with you. Thank you for everything."

Nickole's friend, makeup artist Anya Brewster, created a GoFundMe to help support Nickole's family.

She described Nickole, writing, "Nickole was a force of a woman. She didn't accept anything but the best. Her tenacity and conviction for all things beautiful gave way to a very successful career as hairstylist working in both television and film. Some of her credits include Young Sheldon (Department Head,) The Mindy Project (Department Head,) Big Little Lies, and NCIS. Her celebrity client list was one that most people would dream of.

Source: GoFundMe

Anya was able to raise over $54,000 (although we wouldn't be surprised if the celebrities she worked with help chip in, privately — it's clear that Nickole had won the hearts of so many people).