This 'Young Sheldon' Fan Caught an Error That Has 'Big Bang Theory' Fans All Worked Up

There are some long-running TV shows that get a lot of hate. Take Grey's Anatomy, for example. After some 7,000 seasons, viewers have seen bombs being placed in patient bodies, plane crashes, and tons of in-hospital, doctor / doctor hanky panky.

People love to dunk on the series, yet it persists. The same goes for Young Sheldon and Big Bang Theory, where even fans of the shows love to point out its failings and make them public. A Redditor's highlighting of a continuity error in Young Sheldon has sent the internet into a tizzy.