'Young Sheldon's Rex Linn Is Living Proof You Should Always Chase Your Dreams

The Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon has become a big hit. According to its IMDb , it's been nominated for a ton of awards at different award shows and won a few of them. Part of that is because of its amazing cast. Even though the show has no laugh track, the banter between the characters is playful and full of jokes while talking about all kinds of topics. Everyone has their own element to add to the overall story and that includes Sheldon's principal.

The principal, simply called Principal Petersen, is dedicated to the school. His relationship with Sheldon's parents is even a little strained because of it. Because of his position, he is responsible for making sure the school is at its best, but that isn't always in Sheldon's best interest.

The actor who plays Principal Petersen, Rex Linn, has an impressive resume that has spanned decades. He's been on some pretty popular shows over the years that viewers of all kinds would like.