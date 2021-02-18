Meet Melanie Lynskey, the Actress Playing Professor Ericson in 'Young Sheldon'

As a Season 12 episode of The Big Bang Theory reveals, Sheldon Cooper's thinking was likely influenced by the work of certain philosophers, including the pioneer of metaphysics, René Descartes.

In "The VCR Illumination," Sheldon talks about the driving force of Descartes's philosophical inquiries: doubt. As a recent episode of Young Sheldon reveals, however, Sheldon's early encounters with philosophy were mixed. So, who was his first philosophy teacher? Why didn't they get on?