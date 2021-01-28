Here's Why the Science Teacher Looks So Familiar on 'The Goldbergs'

If there's something awfully familiar about science teacher Dr. Katman on The Goldbergs , then it's likely you actually saw the actor who plays Dr. Katman in an '80s movie or two. In fact, tonight's episode, "Cocoon" is a tribute to one of his movies.

Who is the science teacher on 'The Goldbergs'?

Dr. Katman is played by the one and only Steve Guttenberg, who had a really big career in the '80s (he's been in films and TV shows since, but the '80s is when he truly shined). Steve played Carey Mahoney in the Police Academy movies, Jack Bonner in Cocoon, Michael in Three Men and a Baby, Roger Callaway in It Takes Two, and others. The Goldbergs' creator, Adam Goldberg, chose Steve because he reminded him of his own chemistry teacher he had in high school, and knew the actor would be perfect.

Also, talking of being transported back to my youth, I've just come across (ahem) this photo of Steve Guttenberg from the movie 'Cocoon'. One of my first crushes. Can't think why... pic.twitter.com/7rfJ4CHZYA — Tom 🧑🏼‍🤝‍🧑🏻🌭🐶 (@Tom_TheSequel) March 10, 2019

Article continues below advertisement

Adam explained, "Steve is a truly gifted actor with real dramatic chops and impeccable comedic timing, which is why I was so thrilled he agreed to be on The Goldbergs. As a plus, he’s an absolute joy to work with and one of the friendliest mensches in the business. The role that he plays on the show is a perfect fit for him, and as you’ll see, he is an utter delight to watch.”

And Steve equally admires Adam, saying, "A career is chock-full of good moments, and they are the ones that the audience remembers. Adam is one of the greatest audiences ever. He appreciates a great story, a great production, and stuff that works. He’s an admirer of comedy, so I think that’s just a part of a normal conversation with me and with other filmmakers—to talk about the stuff you’ve done."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

As for Steve's personal life, he got married to model Denise Bixler in 1988, but the two got divorced in 1992. In 2016, he and his girlfriend, WCBS-TV reporter Emily Smith, announced they were engaged — the couple got married in 2019. Both Emily and Steve post plenty of cute couples photos on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Steve is also involved in philanthropic projects, specifically charities that aim to help solve the homelessness problem in Los Angeles, and provide extra attention to homeless youth. According to Look to the Stars, a database focused on charitable celebs, Steve started his own charity called Guttenhouse, and he also runs Sight for Students, which helps provide glasses for young people in need.

Article continues below advertisement

If you want to know more about the actor, you're in luck: Steve published a memoir titled The Guttenberg Bible: A Memoir, which goes into his experiences in Hollywood. The book description reads "In this honest, charming memoir, Guttenberg tells the unique story of his first decade in Hollywood, as he went from being a complete unknown to starring in some of the most successful blockbusters of all time."

Source: Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

According to Steve's IMDb, you can expect in several new titles, like Roe vs. Wade (he plays Justice Powell), which comes out this year.