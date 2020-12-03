The Latest Episode of 'The Goldbergs' Features Pops in a Prominent Role

Now that it's well into its eighth season, The Goldbergs has a pretty standard formula for what every one of its episodes looks like. It's a totally conventional sitcom, and it rarely breaks from the patterns it has established over the course of its run. Fans mostly know what to expect. Even so, there are still times when questions arise about the series , especially in the aftermath of its most recent episode, "Hanukkah on the Seas."

Instead, some fans suspected that the writers had left Pops out of the episode because there was just no room for him in the story the show was trying to tell this week. It's also possible that George's absence from the episode had more to do with the budget than anything else. Because Judd and other guest stars were featured in the episode, there simply wasn't any money to pay George for his performance.

Although Judd Hirsch's Pop Pop was all over the episode, many fans were worried about what had happened to George Segal's Pops, who is a much more frequent part of the show's cast. There's no solid explanation offered in the episode for Pops's absence, but some have speculated that he wasn't part of the episode for reasons that have nothing to do with George's health or the health of his character.

Albert Solomon, who is the maternal grandfather in the family and is commonly called "Pops" on the show, is not a part of the show's latest episode, instead, "Pop Pop," the family's other grandpa, shows up with surprise tickets for a winter cruise to Canada. Eventually, Beverly discovers that Pop Pop had an ulterior motive for offering the cruise tickets.

Geoff gets a surprise sister in the show's most recent episode.

In addition to the absence of Pops, the other development on the show that left many talking was the introduction of Joanne Schwartz, an older sister of Geoff's who had never been mentioned on the show before. Although Geoff isn't a part of the core family of The Goldbergs, as Erica's boyfriend, he's been a regular part of the ensemble for years now, but he's never mentioned having an older sister.

Article continues below advertisement

In "Hanukkah on the Seas," we meet Geoff's sister, played by Beth Triffon, for the first time. Many fans were left confused by this introduction, and some even assumed that Joanne had been introduced at some point in the past and they had simply forgotten about it. In fact, she's never been on the show before, and the writers explained away her introduction by suggesting that she had been in law school for the past seven years.