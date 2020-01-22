We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
lainey-1579727230854.jpg
Source: ABC

A.J. Michalka aka Lainey Left 'The Goldbergs' to Star in Her Own '90s Spin-Off Show

By

Those nostalgic for the magic and shoulder-pad moments from the '80s likely found true joy when the ABC comedy The Goldbergs premiered in 2013. At first glance, the Goldbergs themselves may have seemed like an average American family, but their hijinks soon made them rivals of the likes of the Bundys, the Bradys, and the Pritchetts. 

A.J. Michalka (who plays Lainey Lewis) appeared sporadically on the series' first two seasons, before she got a full-time role on the show in Season 3. 

The Goldberg's oldest son, Barry (Troy Gentile), had a lifelong crush on Lainey, and the pair slowly became an item on the show. Their relationship was a welcome surprise for fans, as Barry's immature nature had been the central focus of his character before.

But, at the end of Season 6, Lainey was on her way out of Jenkintown, Pa. with her college dreams on the horizon. What happened to Lainey on The Goldbergs? Read on to find out how the show dealt with her character's absence.