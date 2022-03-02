'The Goldbergs' Star Jeff Garlin Will No Longer Take Part in the Hit Show

'The Goldbergs' Star Jeff Garlin Will No Longer Take Part in the Hit ShowBy Chris Barilla
Mar. 2 2022, Published 4:49 p.m. ET
If you're a fan of ABC's The Goldbergs, then you're familiar with one of its stars, Jeff Garlin, who plays the show's dad, Murray Goldberg. The famed actor has been a part of the program since it first aired in 2013, and in the last near-decade has become synonymous with its hilarious and lovable plotline.
But there have been some major shake-ups regarding The Goldbergs as of late, and now Jeff will seemingly no longer be taking part in the show. So, where is the dad on The Goldbergs, and why did Jeff decide to leave the hit series? Keep reading for all of the known details as they currently stand.
Where is the dad on 'The Goldbergs' right now?
With the departure of Jeff from the show, the fate of his character, Murray Goldberg, remains unclear. Regardless, he has been entirely absent from the recent Season 9 episodes of the show, and the 22-episode season is expected to conclude without any new footage of the star.
The lack of Murray content in recent episodes has driven a lot of fans to air their grievances against the program online.
"I loved The Goldbergs when it first came out, but I think it’s time to put it out to pasture. Especially with how they haven’t even addressed Murray’s absence since Jeff Garlin got booted. It’s just made it weird that they don’t mention him," wrote one fan on Twitter.
"Odd not seeing Murray," chimed in another fan. They were replied to by a user who speculated that Murray is "pining for the fjords. He’s living in a farm in upstate New York. He’s hanging out with Richie Cunningham and Cousin Oliver!"
Per Variety, showrunners stated at the end of 2021 that they would use previously-recorded footage and vocals from Jeff throughout the rest of Season 9 when needed but that season finale would mark the end of his involvement in the show overall.
Why did Jeff Garlin leave 'The Goldbergs'?
Jeff's departure from The Goldbergs came as a result of an internal investigation into his alleged misconduct on set. Per Deadline, sources who worked on The Goldbergs described him as "extremely verbally and emotionally abusive." The publication also cited an alleged instance of a staff member complaining about Jeff's language, prompting him to reportedly put his hands around her and say "vagina" in her face repeatedly.
Another example of Jeff's hostile behavior on set came when someone claimed he verbally attacked a married couple who worked on the show. A source told Deadline, "He [Jeff] screamed at her, 'Why are you always in my way? Get the f--k out of my way,' as she was walking down the ramp on the set after they had done blocking for a scene. She was confused and looked around." The actor then reportedly turned to the woman's husband and said, "Tell your wife to get the f--k out of my way."
On Dec. 3, 2021, Jeff denied to Vanity Fair that he had been fired from the show but acknowledged at the time that there were some HR probes being done into his conduct on set. Barely two weeks later, Deadline officially confirmed his departure, and the star hasn't worked on the set of The Goldbergs ever since.