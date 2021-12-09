Was ABC's Never-Ending Sitcom 'The Goldbergs' Canceled After Nine Seasons? Rumors Are Swirling

“No, I was not fired from The Goldbergs. I have not been fired from The Goldbergs,” Jeff Garlin sternly told Vanity Fair. Though, there are recent allegations against Jeff Garlin, saying his behavior on the set of The Goldbergs has been inappropriate, specifically toward his women colleagues.

“It’s always the same thing. It’s about me and my silliness on set. They don’t think it’s appropriate. I do. That’s where we’re at. I’ve not been fired because of it. We just think differently,” he explained.