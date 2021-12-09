Was ABC's Never-Ending Sitcom 'The Goldbergs' Canceled After Nine Seasons? Rumors Are Swirling

Was ABC's Never-Ending Sitcom 'The Goldbergs' Canceled After Nine Seasons? Rumors Are SwirlingBy Bianca Piazza
The beloved Friends lasted 10 seasons, Seinfeld lasted nine seasons, and Frasier lasted 11 seasons. No matter how wonderful, how respected, and how darn funny a sitcom is (though certain jokes prove to have a looming expiration date), its death always creeps up, the actors often clinging to their televised regular gig for dear life. Perhaps we're being dramatic, as many sitcom stars go on to do big things. Just look at Jennifer Aniston and Julia Louis-Dreyfus!
Rumors are swirling, hinting that ABC's The Goldbergs is the next sitcom to get the ax. Created by and based on the real-life of Adam F. Goldberg, the '80s-set sitcom has highlighted the lives of the quirky, relatable, always supportive Goldberg family since 2013.
Amongst the chaos of suburban, middle-class family life, energetic Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) can be found capturing it all, his clunky video camera resting on his shoulder. There weren't paper-thin iPhones back then, folks. So, after nine successful seasons, perfectly constructed for your comfort viewing, is it getting canceled?
Was 'The Goldbergs' canceled?
As of right now, the hit series has neither been canceled nor renewed for a 10th season. However, there may have been hearsay on the subject due to drama and negative press brewing regarding actor Jeff Garlin, who plays series regular patriarch Murray Goldberg.
Was actor Jeff Garlin fired from ABC's 'The Goldbergs'?
“No, I was not fired from The Goldbergs. I have not been fired from The Goldbergs,” Jeff Garlin sternly told Vanity Fair. Though, there are recent allegations against Jeff Garlin, saying his behavior on the set of The Goldbergs has been inappropriate, specifically toward his women colleagues.
“It’s always the same thing. It’s about me and my silliness on set. They don’t think it’s appropriate. I do. That’s where we’re at. I’ve not been fired because of it. We just think differently,” he explained.
In regards to the nuances of silliness, he agreed with Vanity Fair journalist Maureen Ryan, having said, "It is a big bowl of 'who determines?'"
Jeff has been very open about the touchy situation, revealing he was almost fired back in 2019 for similar behavior. “I was saying some really stupid silly things that I can’t believe that anyone would find offensive, but to each his own,” he told the New York Post back then.
Once a year over the last three years, Jeff has been investigated by the show's HR department due to inappropriate comments and jokes that rubbed his cast members the wrong way.
Jeff may not be handling the situation the best, most empathetic way possible (i.e. defending himself instead of apologizing for making his colleagues feel uncomfortable in their workspace), but we commend him for being so open. Specifically, Jeff denies ever doing anything physically threatening, but he admits he's "a person who hugs, for sure."
Jeff only continued defending himself. "Now when I’m at Curb Your Enthusiasm, for example, if I’m not doing the things that we’re talking about, Larry David — or a cameraman, the producer, who’s a woman — lots of people come up to me and ask me if I’m okay," he told Vanity Fair. Jeff, focus, we're not talking about Curb Your Enthusiasm!
"I love the term ‘woke.’ I think woke is good," Jeff went on. "And I do agree — there’s a power dynamic at work in Hollywood, but there’s also — you’re a stand-in, I’ve worked my a-- off to be the star of the show. So you have every right to not be treated poorly, but you don’t have every right to dictate my behavior if it has nothing to do with you based on what it feels [like]."
Jeff is seemingly frustrated by 2021's PC culture (and clearly isn't fully knowledgable on wokeness), as well as by the fact that he must conform to the more-than-reasonable wishes of his colleagues. Because of this, his response to misconduct allegations isn't sitting well with many.
The out-of-touch actor did relay that he plans to adjust his behavior moving forward with The Goldbergs. And according to Fox News, Jeff Garlin doesn't believe the series will go on past Season 9, but that's just what the actor senses.