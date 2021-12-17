See Ya, Jeff Garlin! Will Someone Replace the Actor on ABC's Long-Running Sitcom 'The Goldbergs'?

Set in the1980s, Adam F. Goldberg's series — which is based on his own life — showcases the eccentric, relatable Goldberg family as they embark on the nuanced journeys of a warmly mundane life in Jenkintown, Pa. As their daily lives unfold, little Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) — who's not so little anymore — is there to shoot everything on his giant video camera.

Considering actors Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jeff Garlin have portrayed the matriarch and patriarch of the Goldberg family for nine long seasons, how on earth will the show write out Murray Goldberg? Is someone replacing him? Let's discuss.