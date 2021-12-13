We Have Today's Final Jeopardy Answer — Time to Open up the History Books

We Have Today's Final Jeopardy Answer — Time to Open up the History BooksBy Jamie Lerner
Dec. 13 2021, Published 9:31 a.m. ET
Every weekday, we're gifted with another day of Final Jeopardy. In the final moments of every Jeopardy! episode, three contestants are faced with a dilemma. Bet it all or play it safe. For many historic players, such as Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer, Final Jeopardy was their downfall.
But one of the best parts of Jeopardy! is getting to play along at home. And since we're not all Jeopardy!-level smart, it's fun to figure out at least the Final Jeopardy question ahead of the contestants. The Professor's Tournament is in full swing, hosted by Mayim Bialik, so questions are tougher than ever.
On Dec. 13, professors Sam Buttrey, J.P. Allen, and Katie Reed face off in the semi-finals. Here's the clue and answer to the Dec. 13 Final Jeopardy.
What is the answer to the final Jeopardy question for Dec. 13, 2021? The category is "Kings & Queens."
Clue: "Due to legislative action of 1707, she was officially the last monarch of independent Scotland."
Answer: Queen Anne Stuart
England and Scotland shared a monarch but were independent countries until 1707.
The 17th century was a wild time. Not only was there the Black Plague, a lack of electricity, and sewage in the streets, but England and Scotland existed under the same monarchy (yet were considered separate countries).
In 1603, King James VI of Scotland inherited the English throne from his first cousin twice removed, Queen Elizabeth I. Now, both England and Scotland officially shared a monarch thanks to the Union of the Crowns.
However, both countries wanted to remain separate (clearly, not much has changed). But in 1706, they agreed on the Treaty of the Union, which would combine the two countries into Great Britain.
Finally, in 1707, after Scotland passed their own Union with England Act (England passed the Union with Scotland Act in 1706), the separate Kingdoms of England and Scotland were "United into One Kingdom by the Name of Great Britain," according to the treaty.
Queen Anne's goal was to unite the two Kingdoms when she took over the throne in 1702, and both agreed to start negotiations in 1705 to bring England and Scotland under the same parliament.
Queen Anne remained the queen of the now united Great Britain, in addition to Ireland, until 1714. Despite 17 pregnancies, no children survived to adulthood, making Queen Anne the last monarch from the Stuart line.
