We Have Today's Final Jeopardy Answer — Time to Open up the History Books

But one of the best parts of Jeopardy! is getting to play along at home. And since we're not all Jeopardy!-level smart, it's fun to figure out at least the Final Jeopardy question ahead of the contestants. The Professor's Tournament is in full swing, hosted by Mayim Bialik, so questions are tougher than ever.

On Dec. 13, professors Sam Buttrey, J.P. Allen, and Katie Reed face off in the semi-finals. Here's the clue and answer to the Dec. 13 Final Jeopardy.