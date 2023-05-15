Home > Television > Jeopardy! Source: ABC All the 'Jeopardy! Masters' Tournament Standings and Stats—Who Will Win? Who is currently winning in ‘Jeopardy! Masters’? The ‘Jeopardy!’ tournament is unlike any other, so what are the standings? Who’s going to win? By Jamie Lerner May 15 2023, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

In 2020, Jeopardy! returned to the mainstream thanks to the Greatest of All Time tournament, which featured high rollers James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter. Each of them holds their own Jeopardy! record to this day, but a few recent champions are threatening their titles with the Jeopardy! Masters tournament.

Article continues below advertisement

The tournament features Professors Tournament winner Sam Buttrey, Tournament of Champions runner-up Andrew He, Tournament of Champions winner Amy Schneider, and long streak holders Mattea Roach and Matt Amodio up against James Holzhauer. But the points system in Jeopardy! Masters is different than a typical tournament. So who is currently winning, and what are the standings?

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

James Holzhauer is currently winning in the ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ tournament.

As of May 15, James Holzhauer is winning the Jeopardy! Masters tournament, but just by one point. Basically, because this is a ranked tournament instead of a bracket tournament, contestants are awarded points based on their standings. Each episode features two games, so all six contestants get to play every episode. Whoever wins each game gets three points, the runner-up gets one point, and the third place gets nothing.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

After the first week, each contestant has played four games. James Holzhauer is in the lead with nine points, Andrew He follows closely behind with eight points, and Mattea Roach is in third place with seven points. If there’s a tie, there are a few tiebreakers, all of which James is still in first place.

The tiebreakers are the number of games won, the number of correct responses, the game score (excluding Final Jeopardy and Daily Doubles), and finally, the game score (excluding only Final Jeopardy). Impressively, James has 103 correct responses, 24 more than Andrew He and any other contestants.

Article continues below advertisement

What are the tournament standings for ‘Jeopardy! Masters’?

While the standings change daily, on May 15, they are as follows: James Holzhauer: Nine points Andrew He: Eight points Mattea Roach: Seven points Matt Amodio: Three points Amy Schneider: Three points Sam Buttrey: Two points

The Jeopardy! Masters tournament is fun because it also tracks different player stats. Although James Holzhauer is in first place, his number of points is not his most impressive stat. So for comparison, here are all the different players' other gameplay stats:

Article continues below advertisement

James Holzhauer has won three games and finished with 103 correct answers. His total score (excluding Final Jeopardy) is 138,800, with a 94% correct answer rate.

Andrew He has won two games and placed second in two games with 79 correct answers. His total score (excluding Final Jeopardy) is 90,200 with a 95% correct answer rate.

Mattea Roach has won two games and placed second in one game with 63 correct answers. Her total score (excluding Final Jeopardy) is 51,200 with an 86% correct answer rate.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Matt Amodio has won one game with 62 correct answers. His total score (excluding Final Jeopardy) is 44,200 with an 80% correct answer rate.

Amy Schneider has placed second in three games with 58 correct answers. Her total score (excluding Final Jeopardy) is 48,200 with an 89% correct answer rate.

Sam Buttrey has placed second in two games with 73 correct answers. His total score (excluding Final Jeopardy) is 59,200 with a 94% correct answer rate.