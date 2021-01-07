'Jeopardy' Hunk James Holzhauer Is Married to a Like-Minded Quiz Aficionado

For someone who enjoys gambling, James is not without a strategy. In fact, in an interview with The Washington Post, James admitted that he often chose amounts to risk based on personal connections. "Family and friends will always mean more to me than any amount of money or ‘Jeopardy!’ wins. I wanted to show them my love in an unconventional way."

In the same interview, James also mentioned that one of the dates he used to place bets was none other than his wedding date. What does this mean, Jeopardy fans? Sorry to anyone hoping otherwise, but James is, in fact, married. His wife, Melissa Holzhauer, is no slouch at quiz shows either — she was on Who Wants to Be A Millionaire ? once upon a time!

Several of James' bets were based on personal connections, including: "his wedding anniversary, the birthdays for his dad, nephew and daughter. He won exactly $110,914 on purpose on Tuesday [April 9, 2019], planning it all along. His daughter was born on 11/09/14."

Not only have James and wife Melissa studied a wide range of trivia knowledge together, they also share a daughter named Natasha.