'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Sure Is Weird Without a Live Audience

But when the celebrity special aired on ABC on the evening of April 8, viewers found themselves scratching their heads.

When fans of the legendary Who Wants to Be a Millionaire learned that a 20th anniversary special was in the works, they were absolutely elated.

While the format itself remained mostly unchanged, audiences found themselves in a completely empty "spaceship" set with no live audience. Instead, reactions were delivered via applause recordings and laugh tracks.

This uncanny adjustment naturally prompted fans to wonder when exactly Who Wants to Be a Millionaire 2020 was filmed , and why the show went on without a live audience. Keep reading!

When was 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' 2020 filmed?

2020's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire reboot was highly anticipated. Once it flopped in 2002 after ABC made the greedy decision to air the game show on a nightly basis, Millionaire returned for a daytime syndicated version, which was canceled last year in 2019. Original executive producer Michael Davies decided that the 20th anniversary was the perfect milestone for a comeback, and ABC was excited to agree.

"He said Survivor is still on,'" ABC alternative series senior VP Rob Mills said of his conversation with Michael. "The Bachelor is still on, Idol is still on — all the shows from that first unscripted wave are still there. Millionaire should be on, and I agreed with him."

For the revival, showrunners decided to add an "ask the host" lifeline, borrowed from the U.K. version, and play with celebrity contestants raising money and awareness for charity, who are allowed to bring "the smartest person they know" to help with the first 10 questions. Jimmy Kimmel was an easy choice for host, having appeared on OG Regis Philbin's celebrity edition of Millionaire back in 2001.