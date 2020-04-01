'HQ Trivia' Is Officially Coming Back After Being Dead Less Than Two Months

The news, reported by The Verge, was corroborated by a notification that went out to former HQ Trivia users to advise them that a new game would be going live at 9 p.m. ET on March 29 – which obviously stunned fans who were still under the impression that the game had been taken offline for the foreseeable future. But it's definitely back, and here's everything we know now about how you can get involved and start winning some cold, hard cash.