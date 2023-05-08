What Is the Official 'Jeopardy! Masters' Schedule? Who Is Competing? Here's What We Know
Who has what it takes to win the 'Jeopardy! Master' title? What is the 'Jeopardy! Masters' episode release schedule? Here's what we know.
Six of Jeopardy's highest-ranked current contestants have been thrown into a new competition — Jeopardy! Masters. Each week, the creme de la creme of Jeopardy contestants will face off in a "champions league style event," per an official press release from ABC.
So what is the official episode release schedule for Jeopardy! Masters? How many episodes will there be in total? Who are the contestants competing for the title?
Here's everything we know.
What is the 'Jeopardy! Masters' schedule?
ABC has made it very clear how the Jeopardy! Masters episode release schedule is going to work. Billed as a three-week event, Jeopardy! Masters will have multiple episodes air each week, all leading up to the Jeopardy! Masters final episode.
The first week of Jeopardy! Masters will feature one new hour-long episode starting on Monday, May 8 through Wednesday, May 10 from 8-9 p.m. EST. There will also be a one-hour-long episode on Friday, May 12 at the same time.
Following the start of the series on May 8, the next two weeks will have Jeopardy! Masters episodes every Monday through Wednesday at the same time noted above.
When does 'Jeopardy! Masters' end?
With each episode comprising two games a piece, when does the Jeopardy! Masters tournament end? According to the official ABC Jeopardy! Masters release schedule, the final matches of Jeopardy! Masters will take place the week of Monday, May 22.
There will be four rounds of semifinal matches starting on May 22, culminating in the Jeopardy! Masters finals on Wednesday, May 24.
So all in all, there will be ten one-hour episodes of Jeopardy! Masters, stretched out over a span of three weeks. So who has earned themselves a spot in the Jeopardy! Masters competition?
Who is competing in 'Jeopardy! Masters'?
Jeopardy! Masters aptly features six Jeopardy masters — the contestants include Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider.
Jeopardy! Masters contestants are all pros, with winning streaks that earned them legendary statuses in Jeopardy lore.
For example, as Distractify reported previously, Jeopardy! Masters contestant Amy had a historic 40-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Amy's fellow Jeopardy! Masters contestant Matt Amodio was wining so much some Jeopardy fans speculated that he ultimately lost a match on purpose!
Another Jeopardy! Masters contestant, James, had to address speculation that he was cheating during his time on the show — he acknowledged that he had some haters, but that he himself held his game-playing to a high standard and that he didn't tolerate cheating of any sort.
So who will win the Jeopardy! Masters grand prize? We'll have to wait and see during the first ever Jeopardy! Masters tournament.
And if you miss new episodes of Jeopardy! Masters when they air live on ABC, don't fret. You can catch episodes of Jeopardy! Masters the day after they air on ABC on Hulu.