'Jeopardy!' Champion Amy Schneider Felt "Love at First Sight" With Her Current Partner

'Jeopardy!' Champion Amy Schneider Felt "Love at First Sight" With Her Current PartnerBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Jan. 24 2022, Published 2:35 p.m. ET
There seems to be no stopping Amy Schneider on Jeopardy!. The current reigning champ has been on the game show for several months, dominating each successive episode and amassing more than $1 million in winnings. While she's still aiming to break even bigger records, such as Ken Jenning's historic 74-episode winning streak, the current champ has also made certain details of her personal life known as she grows in popularity. So, does Amy Schneider have a partner in romance?
Amy Schneider first appeared on Jeopardy! in November 2021, right in the middle of Transgender Awareness Week. As an openly trans woman, she's not the first LGBTQ+ contestant on the show. However, Transgender Awareness Week 2021 marked the beginning of her historic run on Jeopardy! in a momentous occasion for trans visibility in media. And when she's not busy making Jeopardy! history, she does maintain a love life of her own. Who is the contestant currently dating?
Does Amy Schneider have a romantic partner?
In December 2021, Amy went on an enormous Twitter thread answering fan questions and sharing details about her life. According to her, she was previously married at a time before she came out as trans. Though she divorced her now ex-wife in 2016, the two reportedly separated on good terms.
"After college I met my wife while doing Taming of the Shrew," Amy tweeted. "She was playing the titular shrew, and I could make some joke about omens, since we ended up divorcing, but that's unfair to a woman I loved for many years, and we're still friends."
She wouldn't meet her current partner until the summer of 2020, according to her tell-all Twitter thread. Amy eventually met her friend's boyfriend's sister, Genevieve Davis, with whom Amy would fall in love almost immediately.
According to Celebsaga, Genevieve Davis is 25 years old and was born in Oakland, Calif. While neither she nor Amy post too many pics together, Amy feels confident in calling them a match made in heaven.
On meeting Genevieve for the first time, Amy tweeted: "Now, I'd never really believed in 'love at first sight,' and maybe I'm just retroactively projecting my feelings back onto that encounter, but I swear I knew when she walked in the door that she was going to be in my life for a long time."
According to Amy, they only began dating in February 2021. It was then that they realized how strong their feelings were for each other. The two of them currently raise a cat together.
As of January 2022, Amy Schneider is currently tied for second place as she maintains one of the longest winning streaks in Jeopardy! history. How far will she be able to go in breaking and setting even more records? Will she be able to surpass other record-holders like Matt Amodio and current Jeopardy! co-host Ken Jennings?
New episodes of Jeopardy! air every weekday at 7 p.m. EST on ABC.