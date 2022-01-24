'Jeopardy!' Champion Amy Schneider Felt "Love at First Sight" With Her Current Partner

"After college I met my wife while doing Taming of the Shrew," Amy tweeted. "She was playing the titular shrew, and I could make some joke about omens, since we ended up divorcing, but that's unfair to a woman I loved for many years, and we're still friends."

She wouldn't meet her current partner until the summer of 2020, according to her tell-all Twitter thread. Amy eventually met her friend's boyfriend's sister, Genevieve Davis, with whom Amy would fall in love almost immediately.