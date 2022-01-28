Amy Schneider's Historic Run on 'Jeopardy!' Has Finally Ended — What Questions Stumped Her?

Though she's practically a human encyclopedia, over the course of Amy's lengthy run there were several clues she missed — we'd be frightened if she knew literally everything.

Of the several misses, on Nov. 17, 2021, Amy chose to answer in the category BEVERAGE RHYMES.

Her clue was: "Cessation of hostilities between fruit liquids."

Hilariously, per USA Today, Amy answered: "What – no."

The answer was: "What is a juice truce?"