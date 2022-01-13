Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Age Difference Makes No Difference in Their Love Story

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Age Difference Makes No Difference in Their Love StoryBy Stephanie Harper
Jan. 13 2022, Published 12:28 p.m. ET
The latest news revolving around Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly is that they're recently engaged! He proposed to her with a beautiful engagement ring, and according to Megan, they sealed the union by drinking each other’s blood. Could we have expected anything less? The rock ‘n’ roll couple met and fell in love on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020.
As soon as the couple went Instagram official, fans became totally obsessed with them. They're seen as a super attractive Hollywood power couple with a broodingly dark and passionate vibe. One question a lot of people lately have is about their age difference. Here’s how many years apart Megan and MGK actually are.
What is the age difference between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly?
Megan was born in 1986 making her 35 years old this year. MGK was born in 1990 making him 31 years old this year. The couple has a four year age gap! According to Megan, she’s received a little bit of backlash for pursuing a relationship with MGK who's a few years younger than her.
She told InStyle, “Do you want to talk about patriarchy? [How about] the fact that he’s four years younger than me and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35."
In other words, the age difference isn’t exactly substantial to Megan. She went on to say, “No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger. Four years? Go f--k yourself. We would’ve been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way … [I'm] very surprised by how archaic some of the mindsets still are in some people.”
Her reference to George is quite accurate seeing as he's 60 years old and currently married to his 43-year-old wife, Amal Clooney. A lot of George's exes were several years younger than him, as well.
Does Machine Gun Kelly care about their age difference? Not at all, it seems.
It’s pretty obvious that the age difference between Megan and MGK is the last thing on his mind. The way he’s publicly spoken about her leads us to believe he’s head over heels in love with her, regardless of any minor details or public scrutiny.
According to GQ, MGK had a poster of Megan hanging on his wall from her Transformers days back in 2008. He’s been crushing on her for a long time before he started dating her!
In August 2021, a thirsty fan jokingly tweeted him, saying, “Machine Gun Kelly, I just want to let you know I’m free this Sunday to go on a date. Just let me know if you’re free Sunday, because I am free, and I would like to take you on a date.” He quickly responded saying, “I’m locked in already right now. No dates for me, probably ever."
He was obviously referring to no new dates with anyone aside from Megan. Now that he’s popped the question, fans are looking forward to seeing photos from their wedding day. Based on how affectionate they are on social media, it’s bound to be a romantic day filled with undeniably sweet, lifelong memories.