Reigning Champ Amy Schneider Has Overcome This Famous 'Jeopardy!' Curse

At the top of the episode, Ken said, "[Amy] is right now the fifth-biggest money winner in Jeopardy! history with the fourth-longest winning streak. So that’s all very impressive, but — could she fall victim to the Jeopardy! 'Monday curse' that fell James Holzhauer, Matt Amodio, Julia Collins, so many other great super champs of the past?"

As the episode went on, it was clear that the answer to that question was no, and Amy was able to keep her remarkable streak as a winner on the show.