A Transgender Contestant on 'Jeopardy!' Is Currently on a Winning Streak

Jeopardy! has been on the air for almost 60 years, and always airs from Monday to Friday. Contestants choose categories and are then given a tidbit of trivia they must respond to in the form of a question. When a contestant wins, they always come back for the next game as the "Returning Champion."

As of Nov. 23, Amy Schneider is the current Returning Champion who continues to make history as a trans woman on the show.