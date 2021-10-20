Here Are Some of the LGBTQ+ Celebrities Who Came out in 2021 so Far

In a time when famous comedians are still making hateful comments against marginalized audiences, we need more celebrity positivity for the LGBTQ+ community. Luckily, plenty of famous people from all over the world have been brave enough to come out in 2021.

The likes of Hollywood have hit plenty of diversity milestones in the past year. In December 2020, actor Elliot Page came out as transgender in time to become the first openly trans man on the cover of Time Magazine. This year, even more celebrities found the courage to be out and proud with their queer discoveries.

In the expansive world of gender identity and sexuality, these celebrities are now less afraid to be out and proud of who they are.