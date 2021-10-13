Batwoman's Journey to Becoming a DC Comics LGBTQ+ Icon

In the 1960s, DC Comics introduced Batman's female counterpart. Katherine Rebecca "Kate" Kane is a wealthy heiress who, like Batman, uses her privilege to fight crime as a masked vigilante in her home of Gotham City. Thus, the birth of Batwoman.

The character has become increasingly popular in the 21st century, even getting a television series on the CW. In the show, Kate stars as Batwoman. But, by the second season, she gives her blessing for the original character, Ryan Wilder, to assume the mantle.

Kate and Ryan are out as lesbians, with the program presenting love interests and relationships for the two of them. We see the LGBTQ+ community represented in the show, but can the same be said for the comics?