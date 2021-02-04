T.J. Osborne Is Setting the Precedent for LGBTQ Tolerance in Traditional Country Music

To the shock of millions of fans, country phenom T.J. Osborne announced yesterday that he is a gay man. The star, who is one half the duo Brothers Osborne, is undoubtedly at the peak of his career in the traditionally conservative genre right now.

Despite the risks associated with sharing such candid information with a generally right-leaning crowd, T.J. is breaking historic ground and openly defying expectations while wholly entrenched in a traditional demographic's rotation.