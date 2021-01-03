Cameron Monaghan Plays an Openly Gay Character on 'Shameless,' but Is He IRL?

Actor Cameron Monaghan joined the cast of Shameless in 2011. On the show, he plays Ian, the third oldest Gallagher sibling whose struggles to come out as gay were captured on Season 1.

Cameron's exceptional portrayal of the character has long resonated with fans, many of whom are particularly fond of how the show depicted the evolution of Ian's relationship with Mickey (Noel Fisher). But so, what's there to know about Cameron's dating history? Is the actor dating men or women in real life?