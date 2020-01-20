'Shameless' Fans Will Basically Riot if Ian and Mickey Don’t End up Getting Married

After the drama surrounding Ian and Mickey’s wedding, they could end up eloping in the end. It’s clear that Ian isn't totally on board with a lavish wedding, even though Mickey seems intent on making a big show of everything, partially to anger his dad. The fact that the Season 10 finale of Shameless is titled “Gallavich!” definitely makes it seem like Ian and Mickey get married. They may just go a different route than an all-out ceremony.

Watch Shameless on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.