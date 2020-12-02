Elliot Page Will Reprise Role of Vanya Hargreeves on 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3

Elliot Page Will Reprise Role of Vanya Hargreeves on 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3By Leila Kozma
Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page came out as non-binary and transgender in a statement posted on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2020. The star of The Umbrella Academy began the letter by thanking the members of the trans community who fight for inclusivity. He went on to condemn politicians who should be held responsible for failing to protect trans lives.
Fortunately for fans, Elliot will continue to appear on Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy as Vanya Hargreeves.
Elliot Page will reprise his role as Vanya Hargreeves on Season 3 of 'The Umbrella Academy.'
Elliot will continue to play Vanya, a cis woman able to bring the world to an end with her unmatched musical talents, in Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.
According to Variety, no plans have been made to alter Vanya's character. "Trans actors can and do play both trans and cisgender characters. I’m sure Elliot will continue to be brilliant in The Umbrella Academy and many different types of roles in the future," Nick Adams, the director of GLAAD, told Variety.
An insider close to Netflix said that the streaming platform was working hard to change Elliot's credentials in every title he is involved with that is available on the platform. A similar thing happened on IMDb; the actor's name and credentials were changed straightaway.
Many fans took to Twitter to express support for Eliot and criticize anyone calling for the role of Vanya to be recast. "Why are y'all worried about Elliot Page playing a woman in The Umbrella Academy when cis heteros have been playing trans people for years?" one person tweeted.
"CW // transphobia ... Asking to recast Vanya Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy is so incredibly tone-deaf and transphobic. We should be celebrating Elliot right now and allowing him to have time to bask in the wonderful feeling of finally being able to live their truth," wrote another fan.
"My joy is real, but it is also fragile," Elliot wrote in the letter.
As the star revealed, he was equally happy about making the announcement and as he was concerned about the "invasiveness" he knew it may bring.
"My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of invasiveness, the hate, the "jokes" and of violence," Elliot wrote.
"To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything to change this world for the better," Elliot concluded.