Elliot Page Will Reprise Role of Vanya Hargreeves on 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page came out as non-binary and transgender in a statement posted on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2020. The star of The Umbrella Academy began the letter by thanking the members of the trans community who fight for inclusivity. He went on to condemn politicians who should be held responsible for failing to protect trans lives.

Fortunately for fans, Elliot will continue to appear on Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy as Vanya Hargreeves.