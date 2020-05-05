We’re Stuck With ‘Jeopardy!’ Reruns for a Bit, but at Least They’re Good Ones!

If you sat down recently to watch a new episode of Jeopardy! , you may have been surprised to discover that the show is not currently airing new episodes. But why is that? The answer is probably exactly what you’re expecting, but we’ll unpack it for you anyway. Why is Jeopardy! airing reruns? Read on to find out.

Why is ‘Jeopardy!’ airing reruns right now?

As you are undoubtedly already aware, we’re dealing with a global pandemic at the moment. As a result, the production calendars of many television shows and films have been thrown into disarray as everyone continues to practice social distancing. At this point, we’re not really surprised to hear that a movie like Mulan is being pushed back several months or that the newest season of The Bachelorette is indefinitely delayed. That’s the new normal.

Me: let's take our time, no need to rush through this.



Also me, upon seeing #Jeopardy reruns: get Trebek back to work, he's an essential worker! I don't care if he has to Zoom host. pic.twitter.com/DOknmGrmVo — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) May 5, 2020

But up until very recently, Jeopardy! had still been airing new episodes . That’s because the show records several episodes at a time. Typically, the show shoots two days per week, but each shooting day covers five episodes. That means that for every week of shooting, two weeks of the show is produced. As a result, we’ve been able to enjoy new episodes of our favorite quiz show even while the world shuts down around us.

Alas, it appears we have come to the end of the pre-recorded Jeopardy! episodes. Back in March, Sony announced that it would be suspending the production of new episodes due to rising concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We take the well-being of our staff, crew, contestants, audience guests and host very seriously, and will not resume taping until it is completely safe,” the press release said.

Since taping has been indefinitely postponed, the studio had no choice but to begin airing reruns of the show until further notice. However, they’re not just airing any reruns.