We'll Take "Who Is the New Host of 'Jeopardy!'?" for $1,000

Both Ken and Mayim are slated to host Jeopardy! through Season 38, which, according to Deadline, ends July 29, 2022. As of now, they each host the show based on their availability, though Mayim is the only one hosting the two-week National College Championship that kicked off Feb. 8. In an interview with EW, she likened it to March Madness, "but for Jeopardy!"

As of now, it is unclear whether the two will become permanent hosts.