Gus Guszkowski Has the Best Name We've Ever Seen on Any Episode of 'Jeopardy!'

Some of the old stalwarts are also getting a reboot. What was once the Teachers Tournament is now the Professors Tournament. The College Championship is a miniseries all on its own, rebranded as Jeopardy! National College Championship. The National College Championship began on Feb. 8, and we immediately fell in love with contestant Gus Guszkowski. What a name and what a thrill to watch!

So, who is Gus and are they returning for another round?