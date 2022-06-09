We Gotta Know If the 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Get Calculators for Final Jeopardy!

The stress of going on Jeopardy! has to be unparalleled. Not only are contestants required to think quickly on their feet, but they have to buzz in first. And don't forget to answer in the form of a question. Add to that being on national television, possibly for the first time, and it has the potential to be a real mess.

Final Jeopardy! adds an extra layer of math to the, well, equation. Contestants need to quickly figure out what to wager so they don't lose, even if they answer incorrectly. How do they arrive at the perfect amount of money? Do Jeopardy! contestants get calculators during Final Jeopardy!? We sure hope so.