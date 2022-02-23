And the Winner of 2022's 'Jeopardy! College Championship' Is...

Two weeks ago, the Jeopardy! College Championship began with 36 students from colleges and universities all across the United States. Temporary host Mayim Bialik led the hopeful contestants through countless questions with one goal in mind: winning of course.

The College Championship is extra fun for a number of reasons, one of them being that there are more opportunities to go home with some cash than on regular Jeopardy! While the winner claims the $250,000 grand prize, along with the championship title, second place takes home $100,000, with third place leaving with $50,000.