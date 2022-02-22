‘To Tell the Truth’ Has Had Several Hosts Over the Years, Including This ‘Jeopardy!’ Legend

The show would undergo yet another revival in 1990. At that point, it featured multiple hosts: chief among them, Jeopardy! legend Alex Trebek, along with Gordon Elliott and Lynn Swann. That revival, too, only lasted a single year before it was taken off the air in 1991.

It would come back on TV from 2000 until 2002, with John O'Hurley, and would stay off the air until 2016.