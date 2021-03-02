Is Anthony Anderson's Mother aka Mama Doris Leaving 'To Tell the Truth'?

In recent episodes, Doris Bowman (née Hancox) didn't make her usual appearance, and people were concerned for her. They voiced their feelings out on Twitter.

I only want to go on @TellTruthABC if #mamadoris is also there. @anthonyanderson where’s your mama?!? She good?

We miss you on TTTT, Mama Doris! When we saw you weren’t there, my hubby said, “It’s only 1/2 the show without Mama.” America needs you! ❤️

She was absent for a couple of weeks which definitely sounds worrisome, but she seems to be doing just fine and will continue to be on To Tell the Truth. Mama Doris posted a preview of her recent episode on the show and captioned the photo saying: "I'm back this week on the Queen's Throne and the laughs won't stop! Tune in tonight 8/7c."

Mama Doris never announced the reason as to why she was gone for a few episodes, but we're hoping that doesn't happen again and that she's here to stay. We all know the show isn't complete without her charm.

