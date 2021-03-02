Is Anthony Anderson's Mother aka Mama Doris Leaving 'To Tell the Truth'?By Megan Uy
Mar. 2 2021, Published 6:09 p.m. ET
A genre of television that has been getting more and more interesting through the years is reality TV. Like, we can't even remember what the world was like before The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer! Who would've ever thought shows like these would actually hit the screen. But we also have to give some love to the reality shows from way back when because they're the ones that paved the way to what they're like now. Some of them were even so good that they were brought back to life.
To Tell the Truth is one of those game shows that will just truly live on forever. This show goes way back to 1956 with Bud Collyer as the host, and has had many lives and revamps. Currently, actor Anthony Anderson — who is known for his role in black-ish — leads the revival of the game show, and his mother, Doris Bowman aka Mama Doris, sits on the sidelines as a co-host and hilarious commentator.
But fans were quick to notice recently that Mama Doris hadn't been on the show for a while and were curious if she was planning to come back. We don't want you to worry, so we've got the info on Mama Doris and her role on To Tell the Truth coming right up!
Anthony Anderson's mother, Doris Bowman aka Mama Doris, has been a co-host on 'To Tell the Truth.'
If you're part of the few who don't really know much about the show or its history, let us give you a quick explainer about the iconic series. This show goes way back to 1956 with Bud Collyer as the host, and it consists of a celebrity panel who are presented with three contestants who are acting the part of the same person — but only one of them isn't acting. The panelist must figure out who that is and who are impostors. And every wrong answer by a panelist is money earned.
Now with Anthony as the host and Mama Doris as his sidekick, they have made their mark on the show and are part of the reasons why viewers keep coming back to watch it. They're literally the dynamic duo of the show.
Where is Mama Doris on 'To Tell the Truth'?
In recent episodes, Doris Bowman (née Hancox) didn't make her usual appearance, and people were concerned for her. They voiced their feelings out on Twitter.
I only want to go on @TellTruthABC if #mamadoris is also there. @anthonyanderson where’s your mama?!? She good?— I am not a cat. (@mac_crace) February 25, 2021
We miss you on TTTT, Mama Doris! When we saw you weren’t there, my hubby said, “It’s only 1/2 the show without Mama.” America needs you! ❤️— Kelly Peterson (@kpeters1) February 26, 2021
Where is Mama Doris on #totellthetruth ? It’s been 2 weeks.— Amanda (@MandaPandaAF) February 24, 2021
She was absent for a couple of weeks which definitely sounds worrisome, but she seems to be doing just fine and will continue to be on To Tell the Truth. Mama Doris posted a preview of her recent episode on the show and captioned the photo saying: "I'm back this week on the Queen's Throne and the laughs won't stop! Tune in tonight 8/7c."
Mama Doris never announced the reason as to why she was gone for a few episodes, but we're hoping that doesn't happen again and that she's here to stay. We all know the show isn't complete without her charm.
Make sure to catch To Tell the Truth on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.