'To Tell the Truth' Originally Featured a Live Studio Audience

When To Tell the Truth was rebooted in 2016, it kept the same general format, but with a modern revolving group of panelists and a new host — Anthony Anderson. Now, with another season on the horizon, new potential fans have questions about how the show works, if there's a live studio audience , and when Season 6 was filmed.

The premise of To Tell the Truth is simple. Three people present themselves to the four panelists, who are typically celebrities. They all claim to be the same person with a specific job or special talent. The panelists can then ask them questions as they try and figure out who the real person is and which two people are the impostors.

It also creates a fun guessing game for those watching from home. There's a reason the show has been revived on and off since its original 1956 premiere.