This Longtime Fan-Favorite Has Confirmed His Exit From NBC's 'Law & Order' Reboot

In May of 2022, NBC announced that Law & Order had been renewed for Season 22. However, one mainstay character would not be reprising his role. Outlets confirmed Bernard’s exit from the force (and Anthony Anderson’s exit from the series) on May 26.

At the time of the announcement, sources told Deadline that his role was intentionally short-lived. According to the outlet, the actor "always planned to move on" after Season 21.