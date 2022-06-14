Mehcad Brooks Is Joining 'Law & Order' Season 22 — Find Out Who He's Replacing

TV viewers will most likely recognize the 41-year-old from The CW's Supergirl, in which he played the title character's friend, co-worker, and potential love interest, James Olsen. Mehcad was a series regular for the first four seasons and part of Supergirl Season 5, though he returned as a guest star in Season 6.

His film credits include playing Jax in the 2021 reboot of Mortal Kombat and starring as basketball icon Harry Flournoy in Disney's Glory Road.