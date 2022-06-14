Distractify
Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen in "Supergirl."
Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen in "Supergirl."

Mehcad Brooks Is Joining 'Law & Order' Season 22 — Find Out Who He's Replacing

Jun. 13 2022, Published 10:20 p.m. ET

NBC's Law & Order will have a new cast member when it returns for Season 22 this fall. The network confirmed on June 13, 2022, that Mehcad Brooks has closed a deal to become the show's latest series regular. It's the first time that Mehcad has ever starred in a crime drama, which will be exciting for him and for the fans!

The Texas native replaces Anthony Anderson, who's leaving his role as Detective Kevin Bernard. Anthony, who played Kevin from Seasons 18–21, had only signed a one-year contract to return to Law & Order. So, who is Kevin's replacement and where have viewers seen Mehcad before? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the actor and his new role.

What has Mehcad Brooks been in before 'Law & Order'?

TV viewers will most likely recognize the 41-year-old from The CW's Supergirl, in which he played the title character's friend, co-worker, and potential love interest, James Olsen. Mehcad was a series regular for the first four seasons and part of Supergirl Season 5, though he returned as a guest star in Season 6.

His film credits include playing Jax in the 2021 reboot of Mortal Kombat and starring as basketball icon Harry Flournoy in Disney's Glory Road.

Mehcad's breakout role came in 2005 when he played Matthew Applewhite in ABC's primetime soap Desperate Housewives, first as a guest star in Season 1 and then as a regular in Season 2.

While he hasn't led a crime drama before, he has appeared in a few. The actor guest-starred in episodes of Cold Case and K-Ville, and like many Law & Order actors, has a past with the Wolf Entertainment brand.

Mehcad guest-starred in the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 13 episode "Personal Fouls" as Prince Miller, a basketball player who comes forward on television with his story of abuse at the hands of a former coach. Thanks in large part to Prince's testimony, Olivia Benson and her SVU team are able to arrest his abuser.

Who is Mehcad Brooks playing on 'Law & Order'?

While NBC confirmed that Mehcad is joining Law & Order, the network didn't release any information about his character. It's possible that details about his new role haven't been finalized yet and audiences will learn about the character closer to the season's fall 2022 premiere date.

What audiences do know is that Mehcad's hero will be the new partner for Frank Cosgrove, the prickly cop played by Jeffrey Donovan. Will he be able to balance out Frank's already legendary temper?

Law & Order likes to play different characters off one another, so it's likely that Mehcad's protagonist will be as different from Frank as one could possibly get. He might be more introspective, less confrontational or the new guy around the precinct, to go along with the new actor on the show.

Whoever Mehcad's character turns out to be, he's an excellent choice to follow in Anthony's footsteps and will give crime drama fans a big reason to tune into Season 22 this fall.

