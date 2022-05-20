What Happened Between Olivia Benson and Rafael Barba on 'Law and Order: SVU'?

After Rafael agreed to represent Richard Wheatley — the man who was accused of murdering Elliot Stabler's wife — in court, Olivia cut off all contact with Rafael. By the end of the episode, though, things drastically changed.

He approached her to discuss her disappointment over the court proceedings, telling her, “You're denying. You're deflecting. You defend [Elliot]. It's alright, I get it. It's what you do when you love somebody unconditionally." She quickly clapped back at him, saying, “Please don’t tell me how I feel.”