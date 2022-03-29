Anthony Anderson Is a Proud Father of Two Accomplished Children

Anthony Anderson Is a Proud Father of Two Accomplished ChildrenBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 29 2022, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson has a solid career that started in the '90s. The star's superb acting and production skills have prompted fans to consider him one of Hollywood’s greats. Not only can we always count on Anthony to keep us entertained, but he has also done a paramount job juggling his worlds as a family man and entertainer. After all, he makes it a point to always praise his family in interviews.
Anthony also makes it a point to dote on his children via his social media pages. Many of us are familiar with Anthony's two children — Kyra and Nathan — who have been doing pretty well for themselves. Here is everything you need to know.
Anthony’s kids, Kyra and Nathan, are accomplished individuals just like their father.
A father’s love and determination will always go a long way! Many fans have commented how well Anthony plays a father of five on ABC’s Black-ish, and it turns out that he’s had amazing practice in his life off-screen.
Anthony’s kids, Kyra and Nathan, are accomplished individuals in their own right. Per Kyra’s Instagram page, she works as a postpartum doula based in Houston. In July 2021, Kyra shared the details of her first doula experience, calling it “beautiful and intense.”
“I was reminded that sometimes you just gotta get thrown into some s--t to remind you of how capable you are,” Kyra wrote on Instagram. “Like I had no website, no business cards, no service packages, no pricing, and no birth experience whatsoever. And when I met my client she was already due in three weeks. But I did it y’all!! I held it down pretty well. Of course, there’s always room for growth, but I think I did a great job.”
Romper shares that Kyra earned a degree in sociology and ethnic studies from the University of San Diego.
As for Nathan, he’s currently focusing on his studies at his parents' alma mater, Howard University. Based on Nathan’s Instagram page, he has dreams of becoming a musical artist.
Nathan has also spread his wings and followed his father's footsteps by landing his first acting gig in the TV series All About the Washingtons. So, it’s safe to say that success runs in the family.
Anthony Anderson and his wife, Alvina Stewart, are divorcing after 22 years of marriage.
Let’s keep the Anderson family in prayer! According to The Blast, Anthony and his wife, Alvina Stewart, have decided to end their marriage after 22 years.
Per documents obtained by the outlet, Alvina filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for ending the marriage. Alvina has not listed the separation date on the documents and is reportedly seeking spousal support.
Unfortunately, it appears that Anthony and Alvina’s marriage has been shaky for quite some time. Reports share that Alvina first filed for divorce in 2015 but later dismissed the claim and went on to reconcile with the actor.
At the time, Alvina reportedly shared that the pair separated in April 2014 and that she would share joint custody of the couple’s son along with a request for spousal support.
The news is heartbreaking since the pair initially met in college at Howard University. However, since Anthony and Alvina have reconciled in the past, there is hope that the pair will do so again.
We would like to wish both Anthony and Alvina all the best during this time.