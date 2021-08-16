'Jeopardy!' Champion Matt Amodio Has Become One of the Show's Top 3 Biggest Winners

Although Matt’s 17-game winning streak makes for an amazing feat, he’ll have to maintain momentum to surpass the top two Jeopardy! winners — James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings.

James is known as one of the most iconic contestants to compete on the quiz show. Per Biography.com, James Holzhauer won 32 consecutive games of Jeopardy! in 2019, making him the second all-time regular season champion of the game show.

As a result, James’s total winnings come in at a whopping $2.46 million.