What Is 'Jeopardy!' Champ Matt Amodio Studying for His PhD?

According to his LinkedIn , Matt has been a research assistant at Yale for over four years, and the Yale interview says he works under Smita Krishnaswamy, assistant professor of genetics and computer science. Although it doesn't list exactly what he does in that position, his bio does say that he is all about solving challenging problems. And that love of figuring things out has followed him in a few different interests.

It goes on to say that Matt has built predictive models for "massive" data sets for different fields including media networking, natural language processing, cybersecurity, computational advertising, and even for his hobbies like baseball.

But Matt has some other aspirations. In the interview with Yale, he said that if he were invited, he would love to be able to work on the next generation of Watson, which is the AI that competed on Jeopardy! a few years back.

"I have a feeling that I would find it challenging," he said. "That’s not an easy job, but that sounds fun." But he kept the length of his run on the show to himself so we just have to keep watching.